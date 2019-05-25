Some phones have more groundbreaking features than others. For instance, LG's latest flagship is capable of authenticating your palm using its camera, Pixels can take incredibly sharp-looking pictures in poor lighting conditions, and the Huawei P30 has an impressive 10x lossless zoom.

On the other hand, there are devices with more subtle skills that don't set them aside from other handsets. These shouldn't be advertised, especially when the whole thing is done entirely wrong.

For some inexplicable reason, Nokia thought it would be a good idea to publish an ad to publicize its phone's adaptive brightness... in 2019. Not only is this complete nonsense to begin with, the company also messed up the whole purpose of the feature, as it inverted its expected behavior in the promotional video.

As you can see, the phone's brightness increases in low light and goes up when the nightstand is turned on, which is the exact opposite of what it should actually be doing. It's really sad to see such a mainstream feature being advertised, especially when it's not even shown right. I'm not too sure what Nokia was thinking, but I have to thank them for the good laugh. I just hope their future ads will be a little more focused on things that matter, and hopefully depict them the right way.