When Samsung designed its Infinity-O display, it probably didn't expect fans around the world would create amazing wallpapers to embrace the camera cutout. In fact, these were so popular they even got their own subreddit, before the company itself published a few official ones. The company is following up with this trend by releasing a bunch of new hole-punch wallpapers for the S10 and S10e featuring Disney and Pixar characters.

The new designs are available to download on the Galaxy Store and showcase characters from The Incredibles, Frozen, and Zootopia. Also, while some of Samsung's custom wallpapers were available at a fee, the Disney ones are free of charge. Unfortunately, they're only drawn to fit the S10 and S10e's displays, while the more expensive S10+ and S10 5G are forsaken due to their wider camera cutout. Finally, Samsung says more of these wallpapers are coming soon, which could imply more partnerships with other studios are on the way.