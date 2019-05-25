Late last year, Google announced that it was shutting down the standalone YouTube Gaming app as it migrated the features to the main application. We had a shutdown date of March of this year, but that Google seems to have missed that mark. Now, the company is saying the app will shut down on May 30, just a few short days away.

The feature migration already began last year, so it's a wonder why Gaming is still around. If you're a user of the app, you have a few days left with it before you'll be forced over to the main app's "Gaming" section. According to Google, the popularity of YouTube Gaming is why it's shutting down, since the company wants to keep everything in one basket.

All of the features you might have enjoyed can be found at youtube.com/gaming.