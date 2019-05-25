Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications and live wallpapers that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous three weeks or so. Today I have a video editor from Adobe, a gorgeous wallpaper app, and the stable release of the Tor Browser. So without further ado, here are the most notable Android apps released in the last three weeks.

Apps

Adobe Premiere Rush — Video Editor

Android Police coverage: Adobe Premiere Rush launches on Android for fast and easy video editing on the go

The release of Adobe Premiere Rush on Android is indeed a welcome one. Sure, there are already many dependable video editors on the Play Store already, but how many of them can boast seamless support as you jump from a phone to a tablet to a PC? Well, that's precisely what Adobe Premiere Rush offers, which will hopefully make for some strong competition in the mobile video editing game.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $9.99 a piece

Abstruct - Wallpapers in 4K

Android Police coverage: Get hundreds of beautiful 4K wallpapers from the artist who makes them for OnePlus

Abstruct - Wallpapers in 4K comes from the same artist who designed similar wallpapers for OnePlus. So if you're looking for an app that offers similar designs to what you would find in a OnePlus advertisement, Abstruct is the wallpaper app for you. There are about 300 wallpapers on offer in total, and around half of those are available for free. The other half will have to be obtained through an in-app purchase.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

Tor Browser

Android Police coverage: Tor Browser gets first stable release on Android

The Tor Browser for Android has been a work in progress for the last nine months, but as of this week, the stable version has officially landed on the Google Play Store. This browser exists as the defacto resource for not only browsing onion sites but as a tool that ensures your traffic is encrypted while you're online.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Firefox ScreenshotGo Beta - Find Screenshots Fast

Android Police coverage: ScreenshotGo from Mozilla helps you sort the mess of your screenshots and search them by text

If you take a lot of screenshots on your Android device, you may have noticed that sorting through them can be a pain if you're using a default file explorer. I know I always struggle with finding the exact screenshot I'm looking for, which is why the beta release of Firefox ScreenshotGo is such a godsend. Not only can you search through your pics by text, but all of your collections will be grouped so that you can easily browse by sight.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Steam Chat

Android Police coverage: Steam decouples Chat from the main mobile app, adds fresh design and new features

Valve has apparently decoupled the chat function from its primary mobile app to release a new app that's focused only on communication. It offers a cleaner UI and a boatload of more features, so if you've been looking for a way to easily communicate with your Steam friends and were nonplussed with the older app, you're going to want to check out Steam Chat posthaste.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

CalorieCap

If you've ever been on a strict diet due to health issues, it can be tough to find restaurants that cater to your specific needs. So say you're pre-diabetic and want to only consume a few carbs a day while still retaining the option of eating out, all you have to do is search for low-carb restaurants in the CalorieCap app, and it will display any nearby eateries that carry the specific types of nourishment your body requires.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

MIUI-ify - Notification Shade

The larger our smartphones become, the harder it is to reach the very top of the screen. This is something that can make it difficult to interact with the traditional notification drawer in Android. Luckily an enterprising developer has created an app that can move this info to the bottom of your screen, and it's called MIUI-ify - Notification Shade. Not only can you move your notification bar to the bottom of your screen, but you can also choose your own quick settings tiles as well as set your own theme.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $7.49

Luminary - Premium Podcast App

If you're a podcast fanatic, then you've probably tried a few different podcatchers on Android. Most people have already chosen their favorite app, but then in comes a new contender called Luminary. It's described as a premium podcast app, though really it's a podcatcher that offers a subscription service for the majority of its useful features, which seems like a bit much to ask when podcatching is often something that can be done for free.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $7.99 a piece

Pocket Mode: Prevent accidental clicks

If you've ever stuck your phone in your pocket, to then have your battery drain as the screen continually turns itself on, then Pocket Mode may offer the solution to your problem. The app is designed to lock your phone securely so that the screen won't turn on without your express permission by hovering your hand over the device's proximity sensor. This way you won't ever have to worry again about accidental clicks when your phone is in your pocket and secured through Pocket Mode.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $19.99

Keep it Cleaner

Keep it Cleaner is an all-in-one healthy person app. You can expect to find a fitness training program, run tracker, meal planner, meal recipes, a period tracker, playlists, and an interval timer. So no matter how you would like to achieve a healthier lifestyle, there should be something in this app that covers your specific needs.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $13.99 - $79.99

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Essential Q Beta

Android Police coverage: Here are the Android Q Beta image links for third-party devices and some quirks to watch for

The Essential Q Beta is a recent release from Essential that makes it easy to download and install the Android Q beta on the Essential PH-1. Keep in mind that this beta is not intended for general use, as it may contain bugs, so if you need your device to be reliable at all times, you may want to wait until the stable release of Q.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

T-Mobile Device Unlock (Google Pixel Only)

This T-Mobile Device Unlock app is for Pixel users who purchased the phone through T-Mobile, completed their contract, and now have the opportunity to unlock the device for use on other networks. Instead of having to travel to a store or call the company's 800 number, you can use this app to unlock your Pixel device, which sounds pretty convenient.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Live Wallpapers

Betta Fish Live Wallpaper FREE

It's been a while since I've covered a live wallpaper app, and this week I'm happy to announce that I have something that looks fantastic. It's called Betta Fish Live Wallpaper, and through this app, you can create gorgeous animated wallpapers that contain a very colorful Betta fish. Thanks to the black background of the wallpaper, the colors of the fish will pop off your screen, especially if you own a device with an AMOLED screen.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $1.99

