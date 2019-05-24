The OnePlus 7 Pro is the company's latest foray into flagship territory. As usual, the phone undercuts its competitors with high specs for a relatively low price (if we only compare the MSRP and keep the generally rising costs of smartphones in mind, that is), all while coming with the clean and fast software we've come to love the manufacturer for. Speaking of which: OnePlus has released the official download for the device's latest Oxygen OS on its website.
Over on the page, you can get the phone's software to flash it manually, if you don't want to wait for the OTA update to come in on your device. The release brings your 7 Pro to the Android security patch from April 2019, improves smooth scrolling, and adds a DC dimming feature. Gaming Mode gets a better audiovisual experience by adding haptic feedback, and the camera's photo quality is improved.
To download the software, just head to the source link below. Happy flashing!
- Source:
- OnePlus
Comments