Today brings us a good deal on the Moto G7 and G7 Play, both of which have had $30 and $20 slashed off their original asking prices, respectively. That translates to the G7 being $270 and the G7 Play $180, and you can grab yours from Amazon, B&H, and Best Buy.

The Moto G7 is the most expensive G phone to date, pushing right up into Pixel 3a territory (or the same effective price with some of the deals floating around). Disappointingly, there wasn't much to justify the hike, though it did feature some more horsepower and a nice design. The G7 Play, meanwhile, represents the minimum a smartphone can have and still get any kind of recommendation.

If either of these phones interests you, saving $20 or $30 is a good deal. You have your choice of electronics retailer, but we recommend B&H this time around since it's offering a free case, tempered glass screen protector, and a 3-month 8GB Mint plan on both phones.