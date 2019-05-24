Samsung is currently reworking the Galaxy Fold, and earlier this month, the company began cancelling pre-orders unless the buyer specifically opted to wait for the device. If you bought a Galaxy Fold through Best Buy, you don't even get that option, as all orders placed through that store are now being cancelled.

In a customer service post, a Best Buy representative said, "Because we put our customers first and want to ensure they are taken care of in the best possible manner, Best Buy has decided to cancel all current pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy Fold."

If you're still interested in buying a Fold from Best Buy, you can request to be notified when it's available by visiting this page and clicking 'Notify Me.' Though, it might be a better idea to see how the hardware revision works out before dropping nearly $2,000 on one.