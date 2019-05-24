AT&T is crowing today, but for an unusual reason. The carrier is now the first in the US to accept cryptocurrency payments. That's good news for Bitcoiners and not really important for everyone else.

AT&T says it has customers who use cryptocurrency, and it's happy to let them pay their bills with it. This wouldn't have been surprised about 18 months ago when crypto value was skyrocketing, but it's a bit more unusual now.

AT&T has partnered with Bitpay for crypto payments. So, AT&T users will probably need a Bitpay wallet with some crypto in it.