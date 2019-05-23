The Eyes of Ara is a beautiful point-and-click adventure game that was initially released on PC back in 2016. At the time it was heralded as a top indie game for that year, and last June a mobile port made its way to iOS. Early this morning the game's developer 100 Stones Interactive announced on Twitter that The Eyes of Ara is now available on the Google Play Store.
The trailer above should give you a reasonably good idea of what to expect from The Eyes of Ara. The visuals are probably the first thing most people will notice. There's no doubt that the 3D graphics are very striking. Beyond the visuals, you'll also find that there are many different kinds of puzzles to solve in the game, similar in style to The Room or Myst. These puzzles can be challenging, and there appears to be no hint system in the game, so you're going to have to resort to looking up solutions online if you get stuck, which may be a turn off for casual players. There's also a story included, but it's told through scraps of information and visual details, so don't expect a narrative experience. The fun in this release is focused around exceptional graphics and challenging puzzles.
The Eyes of Ara is priced at $4.99, and there are no advertisements or in-app purchases included. This is indeed a premium release, and it can be had for ten dollars less than the Steam version, and when considering that the primary campaign should last players around sixteen hours, the five dollar price tag on the Play Store is clearly a steal.
As a fan of point-and-click adventure games, I'm excited to finally play The Eyes of Ara on Android, though it sure would have been nice to receive the game at the same time as iOS. Split releases mean split hype, which can then results in lackluster sales on the secondary platform. I hope this isn't the case for The Eyes of Ara on Android because it is a quality release, which is precisely why I'm writing about it. So if you too are a fan of point-and-click adventure games, make sure to check out The Eyes of Ara, because it just might slip under most people's radar.
Award-winning adventure puzzler ‘The Eyes of Ara’, Available Now on Android
MELBOURNE, Australia - May 23, 2019 - The Eyes of Ara, the award-winning and thought-provoking adventure puzzler, is now available for Android users worldwide on Google Play. Developer 100 Stones Interactive is led by a SEGA veteran who worked as senior environmental artist and level designer on titles including Star Wars and Spyro the Dragon.
Alone on a remote island stands an old abandoned castle. But not all is as it seems, a mysterious signal has begun broadcasting from somewhere within the ancient halls. Something inside the castle has awoken, now someone needs to venture inside to discover the truth. Explore each room and hidden passageway to find the source of the signal and learn the castle’s secrets. Uncover the long-forgotten history of the structure and the people who once dwelled there by hunting for clues and hidden collectibles. Solve brain-teasing puzzles, locate key items, and manipulate the environment to unlock new areas to explore along the way.
“Players have been requesting an Android release of The Eyes of Ara with great enthusiasm, so I am thrilled to announce the release of the game on Google Play today” said Ben Droste, lead developer, 100 Stones Interactive. “I’m excited that a whole new audience of players can now enjoy unraveling the mysteries of the castle. I hope they get a great challenge out of solving all
of the puzzles and tracking down all the secrets.”
The Eyes of Ara is available for $4.99 USD and supports English, French, German, Russian, Italian, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, Brazilian Portuguese and Simplified Chinese languages.
For more information please visit the official website or follow 100 Stones on Twitter or Facebook.
About 100 Stones Interactive
100 Stones Interactive is a one-man game development studio out of Australia. Founded by former Sega senior environment designer Ben Droste in 2015, the studio has had their first release and success with The Eyes of Ara on PC and mobile. With the goal of crafting enjoyable, polished, high quality games that leave a lasting impression on the player, 100 Stones is ready to bring that love and reverence to any gaming platforms they can.
