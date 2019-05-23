The Eyes of Ara is a beautiful point-and-click adventure game that was initially released on PC back in 2016. At the time it was heralded as a top indie game for that year, and last June a mobile port made its way to iOS. Early this morning the game's developer 100 Stones Interactive announced on Twitter that The Eyes of Ara is now available on the Google Play Store.

The trailer above should give you a reasonably good idea of what to expect from The Eyes of Ara. The visuals are probably the first thing most people will notice. There's no doubt that the 3D graphics are very striking. Beyond the visuals, you'll also find that there are many different kinds of puzzles to solve in the game, similar in style to The Room or Myst. These puzzles can be challenging, and there appears to be no hint system in the game, so you're going to have to resort to looking up solutions online if you get stuck, which may be a turn off for casual players. There's also a story included, but it's told through scraps of information and visual details, so don't expect a narrative experience. The fun in this release is focused around exceptional graphics and challenging puzzles.

The Eyes of Ara is priced at $4.99, and there are no advertisements or in-app purchases included. This is indeed a premium release, and it can be had for ten dollars less than the Steam version, and when considering that the primary campaign should last players around sixteen hours, the five dollar price tag on the Play Store is clearly a steal.

As a fan of point-and-click adventure games, I'm excited to finally play The Eyes of Ara on Android, though it sure would have been nice to receive the game at the same time as iOS. Split releases mean split hype, which can then results in lackluster sales on the secondary platform. I hope this isn't the case for The Eyes of Ara on Android because it is a quality release, which is precisely why I'm writing about it. So if you too are a fan of point-and-click adventure games, make sure to check out The Eyes of Ara, because it just might slip under most people's radar.