Google has thousands of custom-built servers that scan the web every single second for new content... except right now. Google stopped indexing new webpages a few hours ago, but the company says a fix is on the way.

Search results are currently missing articles and other webpages less than a few hours old. For example, searching for content from Android Police and filtering to pages published in the past hour brings up zero results, even though I'm pretty sure I wrote an article twenty minutes ago.

Shortly after this was discovered, the Twitter account for Google Webmasters said, "We're currently experiencing indexing issues that may cause stale search results in some cases. We'll update this thread when we can provide more information."

In the meantime, DuckDuckGo is still indexing new articles.