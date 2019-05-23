The company is rolling out a food ordering platform that puts pretty much all of the activity on Google's domain — it's been promised since I/O 2018 and in testing for the past several months, but the company's announcement on its The Keyword blog indicates it's spreading out.

Google Search and Maps users will see a big button in listings that will say "Order Online," "Order Pickup," or "Order Delivery," depending on the restaurant. Customers will be taken through Google's own ordering interface (though it will look a little different with DoorDash's integration) and will have the option to check out with Google Pay. The interface is currently active with restaurants supporting ChowNow, Delivery.com, DoorDash, Postmates, and Slice. Links to Zuppler and other delivery services will be made soon.

Google Assistant users can just type in or say "order food from [restaurant]" and be guided through the process from within the app. Customers can also ask Assistant to "reorder food from [restaurant]," and pull up their order history to select their favorite meal.

We tested a few DoorDash-compatible restaurants and found only a couple taking up Google's UI, though we expect this feature to spread quick.