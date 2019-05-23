Welcome to the latest entry in our Bonus Round series, wherein we tell you all about the new Android games of the day that we couldn't get to during our regular news rounds. Consider this a quick update for the dedicated gamers who can't wait for our weekly roundups, and don't want to wade through a whole day's worth of news just to get their pixelated fix. Today we've got a fantastic retro-inspired platformer, a sequel to a popular minimal puzzler, a unique word game, a colorful platformer that uses a slingshot mechanic for movement, an online-multiplayer board game adaptation, and a Godzilla-themed defense game from Nexon. Without further ado:

Daggerhood

Daggerhood is a retro platformer that made some waves a couple of weeks ago when it was released on iOS and consoles. Now that it has finally made its way to Android, people may have forgotten about the game, which would be a shame. So make sure you don't miss out Daggerhood as this is a very enjoyable platformer that contains over 100 levels of phenomenal platforming action.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

SiNKR 2

Wahler Digital's SiNKR is a fantastic puzzle game that was released for Android back at the beginning of 2018, and a sequel was recently released on the Play Store. It is appropriately called SiNKR 2, and much like the original, you'll spend your time solving puzzles where hooks, pucks, and various contraptions make up the tools that will allow you to progress. If you enjoy relaxing puzzlers with minimal art styles, then SiNKR 2 should be right up your alley.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Word Forward

Word Forward is a minimal word game where you'll combine letters to form words in an effort to clear a 25-letter board. As long as the letters are connected diagonally, you can utilize them, and there are even a few tools at your disposal that can help you clear any of the stragglers left behind. There's no timer, which makes this a more relaxed affair, though the hidden strategic elements underneath the surface mean this is a game you can really sink your teeth into.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Ordia

Slingshot mechanics used for movement are nothing new in mobile games. Angry Birds was undoubtedly one of the first to popularize the mechanic, and few games have felt as satisfying. A new contender called Ordia is the latest release to take on this mantle. All you have to do is slingshot your way from one end of the stage to another, but of course, once you make it to some of the later levels, you better believe you'll have to contend with more than a few obstacles as you navigate through the world.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Fort Sumter: The Secession Crisis

Playdek already has one popular digital board game adaptation under its belt, and this week Fort Sumter: The Secession Crisis joins the developer's catalog. If you haven't heard of it, Fort Sumter was originally a physical two-player card-driven game, and now it has been adapted for play on smartphones. This means you can expect asynchronous and real-time 2-player online gameplay as well as a single player mode where you can face off against an AI.

Monetization: $6.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Godzilla Defense Force

Godzilla Defense Force is the latest release from Nexon, and it has landed just in time for the Godzilla blockbuster set to be released in theatres next week. Besides its promotional properties, Godzilla Defense Force serves as a stand-alone base management game where it will be your job to protect Earth's major cities from monster attacks. Of course, this wouldn't be a Nexon game without a bunch of questionable free-to-play mechanics, so expect things like card collecting/upgrading to fill up the majority of your play time. Still, it can be enjoyable to stroll down memory lane as you battle an assortment of familiar monsters from the film series.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

