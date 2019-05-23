There is no shortage of applications for scanning documents into PDF files — Google Drive, Dropbox, Microsoft Office Lens, and CamScanner are just a few. Adobe created its own scanner app in 2017, which offers integration with Acrobat Reader and the company's cloud storage. An update has just been released that makes the app even more powerful, with new modes and other features.

The latest Scan update adds a variety of capture modes for scanning different types of objects. There are now modes for regular documents, forms, business cards, and even whiteboards. Adobe Scan can pull data from business cards automatically to create contacts, much like Google Lens, and text in forms and documents is indexed for searching.

You can get Adobe Scan for free from the Play Store below, or from APKMirror.