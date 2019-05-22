After the US added Huawei to its Entity list, Google and several other companies have announced they would stop doing business with the Chinese manufacturer. This creates a myriad of issues for them, linked to both its hardware production, but also its software environment. Indeed, being denied access to the Play Store means Huawei needs a fallback solution. One of the options the company is exploring is to use an in-house operating system, but reports indicate it's also in talks with alternative app store Aptoide.

It's unclear whether the negotiations would end in the 900,000 apps hosted on Aptoide to be replicated in Huawei's AppGallery, or whether the alternative store would come preloaded on the company's handsets. Nevertheless, Aptoide is not an official software market, which means apps are rarely uploaded by the developers themselves. It also doesn't take regional or device restrictions into account and lets people download unstable versions, potentially frustrating people accustomed to using the Play Store.

There is no official statement about such a partnership for the time being, and the two companies are still in talks to outline how they could integrate their products with each other. However, as Huawei's operating system will reportedly be able to run Android apps, we may be looking at a long-term collaboration rather than just a temporary solution.