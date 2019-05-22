This week, Google is rolling out a visual tweak to its mobile search results.

Whereas a website's branding or URL is currently placed below the title of the page in each listing, that information will soon be brought up to the top. Promoted listings will continue to be badged with an "Ad" signifier before the brand or URL, though it will no longer have a surrounding box to call attention to it.

The company says it is also working on more action buttons and preview players for search listings attached to multimedia like podcast pages or box office bookings.

