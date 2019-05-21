One of the ways Snapchat is trying to spruce up engagement on its stagnant social platform is through Snap Games, a series of multiplayer games that users can play with their friends and/or with strangers across the network. Three of them have been rolled out to users and are available to play today.

Snapchat users are able to pull up the games library by heading into a chat thread and tapping on the rocket icon at the bottom-right corner. They can then select their game of choice — all of them are pre-installed, so there's no extra download and no charge, though users can watch ads for in-game incentives.

The first game is called Snake Squad, a Blockade-like game where players bulk up their snake by eating pellets, avoid hitting enemy snake trails, and seek to have them hit their own trail. Multi-kill announcements are plastered across the top of the screen. Up to five players can join a session.

Second in this series is Zombie Rescue Squad, a two-dimensional shooter. Teams of up to four characters progress across a post-apocalyptic landscape and face off against randomly-spawning zombies. Players' gunfire is automated, though users can retrieve grenade pickups to throw at enemies or use a charge-up attack.

Last but not least in this round is a mini-game medley packaged as Bitmoji Party, where up to eight players compete in various 7-versus-1 challenges — a rotating "game master" tries to prevent as many opponents from achieving their objectives as possible. The rest of the crew just have to survive to get as many coins as possible to win the competition.

Across the bottom of the screen in every game, users are able to chat through text or voice. They can tap the "Friends" icon to ring up their friend and get them onto the game. Game settings are also accessible from this toolbar.

Three other games — Alphabear Hustle, C.A.T.S Drift Race, and Tiny Royale — await a later release. However, you can get these games today by downloading the latest version of Snapchat from APK Mirror or the Play Store.