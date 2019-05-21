Most Android tablets on the market are either average at best or overpriced. Although the Galaxy Tab S4 might be one of the top contenders around, its initial MSRP was relatively steep, at $650 for the 64GB variant or $750 for the 128GB version. However, thanks to a deal on Amazon, you can save $152 on both versions, making the tablet a much more interesting bargain. Both storage options are on sale, down to $498 and $598, which is among the lowest prices they've been.

The Tab S4 offers one of the best tablet hardware for Android, as it features a vibrant 10.5" Super AMOLED panel, a Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 7,300mAh battery. It comes in both 64GB and 128GB versions, which are available in black and grey. The device also ships with Samsung's S Pen in the box, but the keyboard cover will cost you an extra $150.

If you're still undecided, you can read our full product review before making up your mind. Don't wait too long before your purchase, though, as the black 64GB version is already out of stock.