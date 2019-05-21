It has always been the dream to reliably control one's smartphone from a computer — through syncing notifications, texting from the PC, and screen mirroring. Several apps have targetted different aspects of this — Microsoft's Your Phone being one of the more high-profile ones. With the recent v.3.8.4 update, the Your Phone app now supports MMS and using mobile data to sync notifications, photos, and messages.

Happy to announce the rollout of the #1 feature you have been asking for: #YourPhone now supports sync over mobile data! No need to have your phone connected to WiFi anymore for messaging, photos, and notifications. Mobile app version 3.8.4. Go to settings>sync over mobile data! pic.twitter.com/KcAGh3Qt8N — Roberto Bojorquez [Microsoft] (@bojorchess) May 18, 2019

Microsoft Product Manager Roberto Bojorquez brought the update to light, calling mobile data sync the app's most-requested feature. Not having to connect to Wi-Fi to use Your Phone can be handy for travelers, who often encounter hotspots with a limited number of sign-ins. The screen mirroring feature won't work over mobile data though, as it relies on Wi-Fi direct. Along with mobile data sync, Windows Insiders can now use the SMS feature to send and receive GIFs and images — though you'll need to be on at least build 18362.113(19H1) or 18885 (20H1).

The pursuit of controlling one's smartphone from the PC began with Pushbullet, though alternatives like Join and AirDroid began offering more attractive feature sets and payment models like a one-time unlock fee instead of a monthly subscription.

Soon, larger companies started rolling out similar functionality for free — like Dell Mobile Connect and Samsung Flow. Google even brought texting from the PC to its Messages app. Despite all these options, Microsoft has the potential to be the de-facto app for millions of Android and PC users, by virtue of Microsoft's size and reach.

You can download Your Phone from the Play Store or head on over to APKMirror and grab the installer.