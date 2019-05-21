The Galaxy S10 is already available in white, black, green, and blue, and even though the phone came out two months ago, it might make a new shiny entrance in a vibrant red coat. Indeed, images leaked showing both the S10 and S10+ in a new color, reportedly named Cardinal Red.

Although the manufacturer hasn't officially confirmed the new variant, several renders depicting the handsets in this paint have popped up. There is also no confirmation regarding when these would be available, whether they will be exclusive to specific carriers, or even to some countries. For the record, you can't get a blue or flamingo S10 in Europe, and the green one isn't sold in the US, so it wouldn't be surprising if this new color wasn't available worldwide.

We'll keep you updated should there be an official announcement about the Cardinal Red S10, hopefully with more information regarding its release date and availability.

