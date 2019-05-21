Even though Google Pay is already supported by around 2,000 banks, Google somehow keeps finding new banks and credit unions to add. 14 more banks and credit unions in the US have been added with this update, though we fully expect to see even more in the coming weeks.
- Blackstone River Federal Credit Union
- Clear Mountain Bank
- Connections Credit Union
- Fayette Savings Bank, ssb
- First Midwest Bank
- First National Bank (IN)
- Hancock Bank and Trust Company
- Lincoln Federal Savings Bank
- NatBank, N.A.
- North Brookfield Savings Bank
- United Bank & Trust (IA)
- University of Hawaii Federal Credit Union
- Webster Five Cent Savings Bank
- Worcester Credit Union
If your bank or credit union's been added, odds are that the Google Pay app is pre-installed on your phone and ready to go. If it isn't, you can grab it via the widget below.
This week's new additions to the Google Pay bank list are pretty minor. We see a little bit of administrative shuffling — little tweaks like adding a bank's location in the interest of future disambiguation. But as for outright new entries, we only have a pair:
- The Farmers State Bank and Trust Company (IL)
- The Farmers and Merchants Bank (IN)
It looks like we spoke too soon about this week's round of new bank additions being a little light, as just a day after Google extended its list with those last two institutions, we've got a bunch more to add. These actually arrived in two spurts, first as 15 new banks coming on board, followed by another 2 — for a grand total of 17 more banks:
- Alliance Catholic Credit Union
- American Bank of the North
- Associated Bank
- Century Savings Bank
- Charles River Bank
- Empire National Bank
- Farmers State Bank (NE)
- FedStar Federal Credit Union
- FirstBank Southwest
- First Ohio Community Federal Credit Union
- Marine Credit Union
- Medina County Federal Credit Union
- Oconee Federal Savings & Loan Association
- South Central Credit Union
- TrailWest Bank
- Ulster Savings Bank
- Waggoner National Bank
