Google's seven-inch Nest Hub — formerly Home Hub — is a great little addition to any Google-centric smart home. It functions as a control panel for all your connected gadgets, adds handy visuals to many Assistant tasks, and it might just be the world's best digital photo frame. Its price has continued to drop since the announcement of the larger Nest Hub Max, and right now, you can grab one for just $67.99 at Rakuten.

Seller Altatac is offering $12 off its already-low $79.99 price for the Nest Hub with coupon code ALT12. Considering the Hub's new MSRP of $129, a sale price of $68 is nearly half off. It's available in chalk, charcoal, or pink.

As with all Rakuten deals, you'll need a membership to get this one, but those are free and easy to sign up for. If you're into it, don't wait too long — this price expires Wednesday night (that's tomorrow!) at 11:59 p.m. Eastern.