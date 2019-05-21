By Anurag Jain, Product Manager, Google Assistant

With help from the Google Assistant, you can customize your entertainment at home with just your voice: ask the Assistant to play your favorite part of a song, pause the game on your Chromecast-enabled TV to grab some snacks or dim the lights before the movie starts. And when you have great hardware that integrates with the Assistant, there's even more you can do.

Starting today, Bose is bringing the Google Assistant to its line of smart speakers and soundbars. This includes the Bose Home Speaker 500, Bose Soundbar 500 and 700, and an all-new, compact smart speaker coming later this summer, the Bose Home Speaker 300.

The smart speakers from Bose combine size-defying audio performance now with the power of the Google Assistant. With the Google Assistant built in, you can play music, find answers on Google Search, manage everyday tasks and control smart devices around your home—just by saying “Hey Google.” If you’re using the Assistant for the first time on your Bose device, here are a few tips to get started:

Enjoy entertainment: Ask the Google Assistant to play music, and radio from your speaker. Or, stream videos to your Chromecast-enabled TV with a simple voice command to your Bose smart speaker. Later this summer, you’ll be able to play the news and podcasts, too.

Get answers: Get answers on sports, weather, finance, calculations and translations.

Control compatible smart home devices: Check that the lights are turned off when you leave home and adjust the thermostat when you return. The Assistant works with over 1,600 home automation brands and more than 20,000 devices.

Plan your day: With your permission, get help with things like your flight information, or your commute to work. Check on the latest weather and traffic in your area.

Manage tasks: With your permission, your Assistant can add items to your shopping list and stock up on essentials. Set alarms and timers hands free.

How to pick the Assistant on your Bose speaker or soundbar

If you already own one of these Bose smart speakers or sound bars, it’s easy to get the Assistant set up. Your speaker and soundbar will automatically receive a software update introducing the Google Assistant as a voice assistant option. You can go to “Voice Settings” in the Bose Music app, select the Google Assistant and follow the guided setup process.

And if you’re purchasing a Bose smart speaker for the first time, you’ll be able to select the Assistant right at set up.

With our collaboration with Bose, we hope you enjoy your new home audio experience with the helpfulness of the Google Assistant.