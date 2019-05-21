It's just over two months since the Galaxy S10 family went on sale, and the international edition can now be had on eBay for a cool 30% markdown — starting at $520 for the S10e. Keep in mind that these are dual-SIM international variants which are unlikely to be covered under US warranty though.

Galaxy S10 pricing over time

This isn't the first price drop we've seen, but it sure is the largest so far. At $700, the S10+ can be compared to the OnePlus 7 Pro, and the S10e at $520 makes a solid mid-range option. Since these are international variants, they're powered by Samsung's Exynos 9820 instead of the Snapdragon 855, and they only support GSM networks like T-Mobile and AT&T.

If you're willing to live without official warranty (or can buy Square Trade warranty for ~$30), these are particularly attractive buys. Currently, eBay is running a targetted 8% eBay Bucks promotion until May 22nd, so the effective price can drop even further.