It's just over two months since the Galaxy S10 family went on sale, and the international edition can now be had on eBay for a cool 30% markdown — starting at $520 for the S10e. Keep in mind that these are dual-SIM international variants which are unlikely to be covered under US warranty though.
This isn't the first price drop we've seen, but it sure is the largest so far. At $700, the S10+ can be compared to the OnePlus 7 Pro, and the S10e at $520 makes a solid mid-range option. Since these are international variants, they're powered by Samsung's Exynos 9820 instead of the Snapdragon 855, and they only support GSM networks like T-Mobile and AT&T.
If you're willing to live without official warranty (or can buy Square Trade warranty for ~$30), these are particularly attractive buys. Currently, eBay is running a targetted 8% eBay Bucks promotion until May 22nd, so the effective price can drop even further.
