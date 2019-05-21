We were expecting Android 9 Pie to hit a number of Asus devices including the Zenfone Max M2 earlier this spring. In March, it was announced that the update was to be delayed until April 15 at the latest — and now, five weeks later, it's finally landing. Better late than never?
The update brings not only Pie and all its features, but also the May security patch. If you've got a Max M2 and haven't seen it yet, you can head to Settings > System > System updates to check for the update manually.
- Source:
- Asus
