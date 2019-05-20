When the Galaxy Watch Active launched earlier this year, it brought with it Samsung's new One UI look for wearables. That updated interface is now rolling out to the company's earlier smartwatch models, namely the regular Galaxy Watch, Gear S3, and Gear Sport.
The update is rolling out via the Galaxy Wearable app and weighs over 100MB. It brings the new interface, easier access to quick settings, new watch faces, touch to wake, plus better battery life and better syncing with the phone, supposedly. It also adds many health features, like outdoor swim tracking, a toggle for Sleeping mode, a daily activity tab, and a heart rate alert if that gets over a user-set limit.
What's new
- One Ul for Watch
- Check information on your watch at a quick glance. Updated graphics (motion, interface) delivers refreshed look
- Watch faces
- You can now download new designs of watch faces
- Quick panel
- Now supports additional pages to allow quick access to setting control
- Settings
- Setting menus have been updated for easier discovery. Daily briefing setting has been added for watch to be smarter. Additionally, Sleeping mode can now be turned on/off. Watch can now be set to wake up by touching the screen
- Samsung Health
- Daily Activity feature added which shows user's daily activity (Move, Workout, Hourly Activity)
- Usability improved by continuous syncing in between paired smartphone and watch Watch also begins to track workout quicker
- Wellness of Heart
- If heart rate is measured over the limit(set by user), watch notifies the user
- Swim
- Outdoor swim has been added to tracking
- Battery optimization
- Setting to manage background apps have been added
- Sleep
- For more contextual information, sleep statistic now includes trends and statistics of users who have the same or a similar age as the user.
Learn more at: doc.samsungmobile.com/SM-R800/XAR/doc.html
If you're eager to get this new firmware (Tizen v4.0.0.4) and One UI (v1.0), you need to check the Galaxy Wearable app and hope that it's available for your watch.
Press Release
Samsung rolls out latest software on Galaxy Watch, Gear Sport and Gear S3, with One UI and new features for enhanced usability
Software update delivers clean and intuitive UI, new health and fitness features and improved battery optimization
Seoul, KOREA – May 20, 2019 – Samsung today announces the roll out of its latest software to the Galaxy Watch, Gear Sport and Gear S3. The update [1]includes Samsung’s bold, simple and colorful One UI, designed for natural and comfortable navigation with reduced visual clutter for a clean and intuitive interface. Available now, the latest update also offers new watch face designs, better battery optimization and improved health and fitness tracking features with Samsung Health.
Refreshed Design
One UI brings a cleaner and more simplistic interface, designed to eliminate unnecessary distractions or visual clutter for easier to read, easier to navigate and more comfortable usability. Updated graphics now include bright and vibrant animations when a user earns an achievement, for a more visual experience. One UI on the smartwatch delivers a stylized interface that is synchronized with One UI on Galaxy smartphones, featuring more harmonious colors and layouts across devices.
The update also delivers more streamlined and visual settings, allowing users easier customization and control over their device. The updated interface features new advanced settings, including enabling/disabling Touch wake-up, controlling the frequency and timing of Daily briefing updates and turning on/off Goodnight mode depending on the user’s personal sleeping habits.
Users can also download a wide variety of new watch face designs, previously available only on Galaxy Watch Active, from the Galaxy Store to customize their device.
Improved Health and Fitness Features
The latest software update enables users to experience improved daily health and fitness tracking with the new Samsung Health features on their Galaxy Watch, Gear Sport or Gear S3. New features include:
- Daily Activities: Samsung Health now displays the Daily Activities screen when first launching the app, which features an at-a-glance daily summary of the user’s daily calorie, movement and workout counts.
- Streamlined workout tracking: Workout tracking is now easier and quicker to select on both the widget and in the Samsung Health app, allowing users to get started fast. Workout data is continuously synced from the wearable device to the paired smartphone – keeping an accurate exercise log on both devices for easy daily tracking. The update also includes an additional workout for outdoor swimming tracking[2].
- Improved health and wellness monitoring[3]: The update brings more effective heart rate monitoring with the High Heart Rate Alert, notifying the user if their heart rate exceeds a pre-determined level. Sleep tracking is more detailed, showing the user’s average sleep range compared to the typical range for their age group for quick analysis and comparison.
Battery Optimization
The update features improved battery optimization for better performance and longer use, automatically closing background apps and amending settings that may drain battery life. Users can also customize preferred battery saving settings, including adjusting brightness and screen timeout settings, to achieve the best possible battery life without compromising on the user experience.
