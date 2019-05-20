We always strive to bring you good deals, but this week, we've got some particularly low-priced tech including Bluetooth earbuds for just over 20 bucks, a five-pack of USB-C cables for just $8, and, for Amazon Prime members, $15 off the Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K.



Anker SoundBuds Slim: $22 ($4 off)

Anker SoundBuds Slim Bluetooth earbuds: — $21.99, $4 off (Amazon)

I like high-end audio gear as much as the next guy, but sometimes you want a pair of earbuds you don't really care about to toss in your gym bag or whatever. But cheap earbuds don't have to be crappy earbuds. This pair from Anker features Bluetooth 5.0, IPX7 water resistance, and magnetic buds to secure them around your neck when they're out of your ears. They lack some niceties like USB-C and aptX support, but for $22, some shortcomings can be forgiven.

Aukey USB-C cable five-pack: $8 ($9 off)

Aukey USB-C-to-USB-C cable five-pack — $8.04 with coupons, $8.95 off (Amazon)

If you're of the mind that you can never have too many USB cables, this deal on a five-pack of Aukey USB-C cords will be right up your alley. The bundle includes three 3.3-foot cables and one 6.6-foot and one-foot, and by combining the on-page coupon with code 4PMO4PAU, you can get all of them for just $8.04 — a mere $1.61 per cable.

Fire TV Stick: $25 for Prime members ($15 off)

Amazon Fire TV Stick — $24.99 for Amazon Prime members, $15 off (Amazon)

Got something with an HDMI port you'd like to add apps to? How about an Amazon Prime membership? Well, you're in luck then: you can grab a Fire TV Stick for just $25, a savings of $15 off the normal price. The little streamer provides access to all your favorite services like Netflix and Hulu (and soon, YouTube), and at $25, it's firmly in impulse buy territory.

Fire TV Stick 4K: $35 for Prime members ($15 off)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K — $34.99 for Amazon Prime members, $15 off (Amazon)

If you happen to have something with an HDMI port and a 4K screen you'd like to add apps to, you can nab the same discount on a Fire TV Stick 4K: it's also $15 off for Prime members, at $34.99.

Reolink Argus Wi-Fi security camera: $65 ($35 off)

Reolink Argus Wi-Fi security camera – $64.99, $35 off (Amazon)

Reolink's Argus security camera offers a lot of features bigger-name cams do, like battery-powered operation and water resistance, at a significantly lower price. It can even act as an intercom with two-way audio via the Reolink app. It's fallen from its $100 MSRP to just $65, representing a $35 discount.

Choetech wireless charging stand: $9 ($7 off)

Choetech wireless charging stand – $8.99 with coupons, $7 off (Amazon)

Wireless charging is one of my favorite features; plugging things in to charge is starting to feel old-fashioned. If you want to kit out your place with more spots to charge sans wires, you could grab a couple of these Choetech charging stands. They don't include wall warts, but they are dirt cheap when you combine the on-page coupon with code LZTVD9NI at checkout — just $9 apiece.