Even though Google Pay is already supported by around 2,000 banks, Google somehow keeps finding new banks and credit unions to add. 14 more banks and credit unions in the US have been added with this update, though we fully expect to see even more in the coming weeks.
- Blackstone River Federal Credit Union
- Clear Mountain Bank
- Connections Credit Union
- Fayette Savings Bank, ssb
- First Midwest Bank
- First National Bank (IN)
- Hancock Bank and Trust Company
- Lincoln Federal Savings Bank
- NatBank, N.A.
- North Brookfield Savings Bank
- United Bank & Trust (IA)
- University of Hawaii Federal Credit Union
- Webster Five Cent Savings Bank
- Worcester Credit Union
If your bank or credit union's been added, odds are that the Google Pay app is pre-installed on your phone and ready to go. If it isn't, you can grab it via the widget below.
Update 1: 2019/05/20 1:31pm PDT by Stephen Schenck
This week's new additions to the Google Pay bank list are pretty minor. We see a little bit of administrative shuffling — little tweaks like adding a bank's location in the interest of future disambiguation. But as for outright new entries, we only have a pair:
- The Farmers State Bank and Trust Company (IL)
- The Farmers and Merchants Bank (IN)
