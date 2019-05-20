Even though Google Pay is already supported by around 2,000 banks, Google somehow keeps finding new banks and credit unions to add. 14 more banks and credit unions in the US have been added with this update, though we fully expect to see even more in the coming weeks.

Blackstone River Federal Credit Union

Clear Mountain Bank

Connections Credit Union

Fayette Savings Bank, ssb

First Midwest Bank

First National Bank (IN)

Hancock Bank and Trust Company

Lincoln Federal Savings Bank

NatBank, N.A.

North Brookfield Savings Bank

United Bank & Trust (IA)

University of Hawaii Federal Credit Union

Webster Five Cent Savings Bank

Worcester Credit Union

If your bank or credit union's been added, odds are that the Google Pay app is pre-installed on your phone and ready to go. If it isn't, you can grab it via the widget below.