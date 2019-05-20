Google is continuing to roll out dark modes for its apps, most probably in preparation to match its upcoming OS-wide night theme. After updating Messages, Contacts, Calculator, and Keep, the company is now focusing on Calendar, so people can enjoy an interface that's easier on the eyes, saves battery, and looks nicer — at least to some people — to manage their schedule.

Although the new mode requires the app to be updated to the latest version, it's gradually rolling out to users through a server-side switch. However, all users should have the feature available to them by the end of the month. Once you're eligible, you can turn dark mode on manually by heading into Settings -> General -> Theme. If you're already on Android Q and have enabled the system-wide night theme, the app will automatically switch to it as well.