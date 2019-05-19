2019 is shaping up to be an excellent year for phones, and OnePlus' latest 7 Pro is among our favorites so far. Both on-paper specifications and the general anecdotal experience left us with a positive impression, especially given the $670 starting price. Obviously we were impressed, but we're curious if you were. Planning on picking one up, or giving it a pass?

For our full impressions, feel free to peruse our review, but in general, we were wowed by both the super smooth 90Hz display, the phone's sheer speed, OnePlus generally good software, and piles of smaller (and long-overdue) tweaks like better haptics and speakers. The camera may not reach the heights of Google's Pixels or Huawei's flagships, but it also saw substantial improvements.

It isn't all sunshine and rainbows, though. OnePlus still refuses to give its phones a real IP rating, there's no wireless charging, and you skip out on a headphone jack. It's also among the biggest phones out there, and the pop-out camera can be a bit obtrusive, so there are plenty of individual priorities and values for you to weigh the 7 Pro against.

A phone is a significant purchasing decision with a long-lasting impact, though. Have you decided in favor of the OnePlus 7 Pro or not so much?

