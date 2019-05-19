Last week, the United States added Huawei to its 'Entity List', meaning US companies can't do business with Huawei without explicit government approval. A report from Reuters claims Google is ceasing most partnerships with Huawei, and future phones from the company won't have access to the Play Store and other services.

Reuters claims that Google has stopped providing Huawei with hardware and software products, except those covered by open source licenses. In other words, while Huawei can still use Android itself, most proprietary services will be inaccessible — including the Google Play Store, Gmail, and presumably anything else that requires the closed-source Play Services Framework.

The exact details are still being discussed internally at Google, according to a source that spoke with Reuters. The move could also prevent Huawei from updating its existing phones, as the updates can't be re-certified for Play Store access.

If this ends up being true, it would be a critical blow to Huawei's smartphone business. While the company could theoretically partner with non-American companies to provide alternatives to Google's applications (or use the in-house operating system it has been working on for a while), the lack of Play Store access would be a major drawback to any potential buyers.