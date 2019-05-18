The OnePlus 7 Pro is (by most accounts) an excellent phone, but there are still shortcomings. Like most flagship smartphones these days, it doesn't have a headphone jack, but OnePlus has also decided not to include a Type-C adapter in the box. To make matters worse, the company has taken a page out of Apple's playbook and nearly doubled the price of the official adapter.

The OnePlus Type-C to 3.5mm adapter was initially released last year, to coincide with the launch of the 6T. If you lost the dongle included in the 6T's box, you could buy one from OnePlus' store for $8 (before taxes and shipping, of course). Following the release of the 7 Pro, the price was quietly raised to $12.95 in the United States.

Interestingly, the price hike doesn't seem to be universal. It's $19.95 in Canada, which is a close equivalent to the new US price, but it's still cheaper in other regions. The adapter is £6.99 in the UK (~$8.89), 390INR in India (~$5.54), and 7.95€ in Germany (~$8.88). The price of the official OTG adapter has also been raised in some regions, as it now costs $13 in the United States instead of the previous price of $10.

The price hike is not just annoying because the 7 Pro doesn't come with a dongle, but also because the phone isn't compatible with every USB-to-3.55mm adapter. With USB Type-C audio being the mess it is, you have to do a bit of digging to find an adapter that has been tested to work. The OnePlus 7 Pro shares the 6T's support for passive adapters, where the DAC inside the phone is used for audio, so cheap dongles like this should work.

Never settle, eh?