It's that time of the year again. Google has pushed out betas for its latest, greatest version of Android: Q. Your eagle-eyed Android Police editors have been combing through looking for new features, changes, improvements, and even setbacks. We've enumerated everything we've found here, together with a brief description of what's new. So, let's take a look at Android Q.

As always, we have to thank our tipsters (❤️) for our feature-level coverage. Without all of you, our jobs would be much harder.

We've kept our general categories the same as last year for now, though they may be reorganized later if we determine different groups make sense. And keep in mind that we are still finding new features, so this document may sometimes lag a bit behind our series coverage. Based on a request I received last year, we've changed our format for these Android feature roundups to make them a little easier to follow over time.

What's new?

Android Q Beta 3 landed just in time for developers at Google's I/O conference to play with. Going by the originally released timeline, This version represents the last incremental update before the new APIs and SDK are finalized, so features are still trickling in — you can expect that to slow down a bit after Beta 4. Sadly, this latest version also seems to be the least stable of the betas released so far, and as always we recommend against using these developer-targeted builds for your daily driver.

A whole lot of new features have been discovered since our last major update to this list, many from the new Beta 3, as well as a few lingering surprises from Beta 2. Let's dive in:

The Android Q feature list

Entirely new Q features

General visual changes

Modifications to existing features

Privacy tweaks