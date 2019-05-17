The launch of a new OnePlus phone is usually something to note—they've always offered a good value compared to more expensive phones. The new OnePlus 7 Pro is a different animal, though. This is the first OnePlus phone that feels like it really competes with spendy flagship phones, and as you can tell from our glowing review, it's a great phone. You can pick up a OnePlus 7 Pro starting today, and we've got a code for $10 off if you add some accessories to your order.

The OnePlus 7 Pro has a glorious 90Hz OLED display, a Snapdragon 855 SoC, and up to 12GB of RAM. The base model starts with 6GB, but that's still plenty. There's an "almond" gold version of the phone, but it's not available yet. Here's what you can get.

Mirror Gray - 6GB/128GB - $669

Mirror Gray - 8GB/256GB - $699

Nebula Blue - 8GB/256GB - $699

Nebula Blue - 12GB/256GB - $749

All versions of the phone are in stock right now, but that could change. There are also accessory bundles including cases, charger, and USB adapters. Remember, this phone inexplicably lacks a USB to 3.5mm adapter in the box. So, you should at least pick one of those up for $12.95. We can help cover most of the cost there. Use our promo code to get $10 off accessories when you order a phone.