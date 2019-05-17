One of those subtle Android features that Google makes exclusive to Pixel devices is "Now Playing." Introduced with the Pixel 2, it scans for music in the background and shows you what song is playing on the Ambient Display. According to our friends at XDA, location and activity tracking may be coming to Now Playing's history menu soon.

Digging through Pixel Ambient Services v1.0.229715350, the latest beta version, XDA found several strings relating to location and activity history. You can see the full strings over on XDA's post, but it all really boils down to the text in one of the strings:

Your Now Playing history can include location and activities, like driving. To include this information, allow Pixel Ambient Services to access your location on the next screen.

Basically, this just means that your phone's Now Playing history will soon have the ability to show where you were and what you were doing when a given song was identified. This isn't as major an addition as the history menu itself was, but it should still come in handy for some. There are no specifics as to when exactly this feature will launch, so you'll have to stay tuned.