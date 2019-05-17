Firefox on Android hasn't seen much development as of late, but for a good reason. Mozilla is working on Fenix, its brand new browser for the platform with new tab management, a faster engine, and a more modern look (including dark mode). Now, the company has released a limited beta (or more correctly, nightly) of the app to the Play Store, and we've got the corresponding APK for you.

The newly (pre-)released browser feels snappy and fast with a smooth scrolling experience, something I can't claim is true for its predecessor. The navigation bar moves down to the bottom of the screen, making it easy to reach the overflow menu and type in new websites. Switching tabs is a little janky right now, as you can't simply swipe over the URL bar to do that (as in Chrome). Instead, upon tapping the tab switcher button, you're taken into a combined start page and tab overview screen where you can save your browsing sessions as collections.

The app's dark theme respects your system-wide defaults.

To sign up for the beta, you'll have to jump through some hoops. First, join the Fenix Nightly Google Group. Then you also need to opt into the beta through the Play Store. Only then you can download the app straight from Google's official distribution platform. If you'd like to be a part of the development process by reporting bugs, you may join Mozilla's Beta Testing BugHunter event.

Alternatively, you can grab the app from APK Mirror. Note that it won't auto-update when you go through this route, though.