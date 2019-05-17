IFTTT is one of the most powerful home automation services out there, but it hasn't been doing too well lately in terms of supported services. Just recently, we learned that IFTTT integration with Nest products is being broken soon. A couple of months before that, a bunch of Gmail IFTTT applets stopped working. In keeping with that theme, a measly 13 services were added in the past 2.5 months compared to 31 being removed.
Here's the list of new services:
- OSUM SmartLiving: Allows control of various OSUM smart home devices.
- LinkJapan eHome: Sets triggers for home appliances like air conditioners, lighting, and humidifiers.
- domovea: Automates a control center for smart home devices.
- Swidget: Controls Wi-Fi-enabled smart outlets
- TomTom SatNav: Integrates with your TomTom GO Premium GPS unit.
- Resideo Total Connect 2.0: Controls smart home devices.
- emergeasy connect: Another smart home device hub, primarily for the French market.
- Etekcity Switch: Controls and notifies about your smart switches.
- Levoit Air Purifier: Sets and notifies about your air-filtration system.
- Philips HearLink: Integrates with Philips hearing instruments.
- Whisker Litter-Robot: Allows a variety of actions to be performed when your pet's litter box is full.
- Somfy TaHoma Bee: Yet another smart home hub.
- True Energy Smart Home: Turns home appliances on when the price of electricity is low.
And here are the deprecated ones:
