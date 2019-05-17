True wireless earbuds are increasingly popular today, especially after Apple released their AirPods. Nevertheless, traditional Bluetooth earphones are still very convenient, especially if you work out in a gym and don't risk them getting caught into something while you run. Thanks to this offer, you'll be able to pay almost half the MSRP for these Aukey B80 earphones, bringing them down to just $44.

For this price, you get IP-X6 water resistance to protect them from splashes while you work out, aptX for better sound and low latency playback, and USB-C charging. The buds come with six pairs of ear-tips, a USB-A to USB-C Cable charging cable, and a carrying pouch. The reviews are also quite positive, with 63% of them giving the B80 a five-star rating.

In order to enjoy this deal, you'll have to apply the on-page $8 coupon and enter code RXVKB2FJ during checkout to get an extra $28 rebate, adding up to a $36 discount. In terms of style, they're available in grey, dark grey, and red. The latter costs an extra two dollars, receives a $12 on-click coupon, but unfortunately isn't compatible with the aforementioned promotional code, and will cost you $69.99.