While Mozilla works on a rewritten version of Firefox for Android, the current browser is still seeing minor improvements. Firefox 67 is now available for Android, and its major new feature is none other than a home screen widget.

The above-pictured widget is the main attraction in v67, and tapping on it opens Firefox with the address bar focused. It functions exactly like the search widget Chrome added two years ago, though that widget was the direct result of an anti-trust lawsuit against Google in Russia.

The other major change is that the Guest Session feature, which disabled access to personal information (passwords, bookmarks, history, etc.) when you let someone borrow your phone, has been removed. Mozilla recommends using Private Browsing instead, or switching to a Guest session in Android itself.

Firefox 67 also includes as handful of security fixes and other minor changes. It's already rolling out on the Play Store, but if you don't have it already, feel free to grab it from APKMirror.