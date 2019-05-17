Article Contents
Welcome to Friday, everyone. The weekend is just a few hours away, so that means it's time for some app sales. Today's list isn't too bad and there's even some notable items (in bold).
Free
Apps
- SnagID - Site Snagging, Auditing & Inspection Tool $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- PICTAIL - PinkLady $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Droper - Notes in Status Bar $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Thiefer $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Tank Raid Online 2 - 3D Galaxy Battles $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- FASTAR VIP - Shooting Star Rhythm Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fit Tile $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fit Toon - Series 1 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Freelancer Simulator Inc : Game Dev Money Clicker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sudoku Deluxe VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sudden Warrior Plus (Tap RPG) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- AntiGravity Puzzle Game (a game of logic) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Light Sensation Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
- 3D Stonehenge Pro lwp $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Arthur Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Dinadan Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Elyan Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Galaad Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Ginevra Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Lancelot Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Merlin Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Morgana Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Perceval Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- The Round Table Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
Sale
Apps
- Syrian Arabic Dictionary $6.49 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Notification blocker & history (pro) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Interwebz Browser $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- All Notes $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Scarlet Notes Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Grbl Controller + $10.99 -> $6.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- LayerPaint HD $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lucidly Pro: Dream Journal & Lucid Dreaming Helper $4.99 -> $3.40; Sale ends in 6 days
- Vibro. Profile Scheduler $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- OK Golf $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- King of Dragon Pass: Text Adventure RPG $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Tempest: Pirate Action RPG Premium $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Talisman $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Ultimate Weapon Simulator Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Forest 2 Premium $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cyber Knights RPG Elite $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Galaxy Trader $2.59 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Death Squared $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Air Control $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Air Control HD $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Air Control 2 - Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Codex of Victory - sci-fi turn based strategy $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dragon, Fly! Full $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- INTO THE ABYSS $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Super Dynamite Fishing Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Nobunaga's Shadow (Ninja RPG) $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Push Blox $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tattoo Tycoon $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- THE GALAXY: SURVIVOR $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Who Are You, Mr. Cooper? $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- DEAD CITY Text Adventure & Cyoa $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Demon's Rise 2 $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Point 2 Point - Tofu Run $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Vintage 2 Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- MIUI FLUO - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- MIUI ORIGINAL - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- PIXEL PROFESSIONAL - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
