Google's new Pixel 3a and 3a XL phones have the potential to be the company's most widely adopted yet, with a competitive price and greater carrier availability. Another point in the 3a's favor: everyone's favorite online mega-retailer is now selling both models directly.

Amazon never sold the Pixel 3 — you can find the phone there, sure, but only from third-party sellers. All three colors of both the 3a and 3a XL are now up for order on the site, sold by Amazon itself. Taken with availability from the Google Store, Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint, Best Buy, and more, it's not at all hard to get your hands on a 3a.

If you are wanting to get yours through Amazon, though, you'll probably have to wait a while. As of writing, there's one 3a XL available in Clearly White. All the others say they'll ship in one to three weeks.