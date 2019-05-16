Verizon is celebrating the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G today with a new round of speed trials — some even breaking past the 1Gbps mark — and the announcement of 20 cities that will get 5G service by the end of the year. The carrier is also pushing customer incentives to defray the massive cost of its first integrated 5G smartphone.

If you need a reminder, the S10 5G comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, dual selfie cameras, a rear-facing Time-of-Flight sensor, and a 4,500mAh battery (among other things, of course). The base model with 256GB of storage costs $1,300 while the 512GB version is $1,400. It's available to purchase from stores and online today.

Those incentives come in the form of a $200 prepaid debit card for customers who port their number into Verizon and get an S10 5G on a 24-month payment plan on an Above Unlimited or Beyond Unlimited service plan. On top of that, any customer can trade in a device in good working and cosmetic conditions and get either $300 or $450 in monthly credits towards the balance of the device.

Here's the list of devices eligible for $450 in credits:

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

Galaxy S9

Galaxy S9+

Galaxy S8

Galaxy S8+

Galaxy Note9

Galaxy Note8

Pixel 3

Pixel 3 XL

Pixel 2

Pixel 2 XL

LG G7 ThinQ

LG V40 ThinQ

And here's the list for $300:

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone 5s

iPhone SE

Galaxy S7

Galaxy S7 edge

Galaxy S7 active

Galaxy S6

Galaxy S6 edge

Galaxy S6 edge+

Galaxy S6 active

Galaxy S5

Galaxy Note5

Galaxy Note 4

Galaxy Note Edge

Pixel

Pixel XL

LG G6

LG G5

LG G4

LG V30

LG V20

LG V10

DROID Turbo 2

moto z 3

moto z 2 force

force moto z 2 play

play moto z droid

moto z force

moto z play

HTC 10

HTC One M9

HTC One M9+

RED HYDROGEN One

In the meantime, members of the press have been invited to trial the S10 5G in Verizon's two active 5G markets: Chicago and Minneapolis. Following last month's spotty experiences with the Moto Z3 and its 5G Moto Mod, expectations weren't the highest. And with confusion as to what that 5G network indicator icon really means, there's reason to be skeptical. It seems, though, that things are working out a bit smoother for the Samsung phone this time around.

George Koroneos, a Verizon press relations representative, was able to pull a downlink of nearly 1.1Gbps while testing in Chicago.

This is 5G on the brand new Samsung Galaxy S10 5G in front of my hotel. It's crazy the difference a month makes. #FirstToRealTime pic.twitter.com/Syxc7HGrqn — George L. Koroneos (@GLKCreative) May 16, 2019

Also in Chicago, CNET's Jessica Dalcourt snapped a picture of the phone taking in a 1.3Gbps connection.

In Minneapolis, however, our Ryan Whitwam is reporting back slightly less impressive results. Expect to see his report soon.

The Galaxy S10 5G is a very big phone. It's a bit wider than the OnePlus 7 Pro, which is already huge. pic.twitter.com/T8p4o3VSk6 — Ryan Whitwam (@RyanWhitwam) May 16, 2019

Finally, Verizon has finally put names to the number of cities it will have its 5G Ultra Wideband service (that's millimeter wave spectrum) in by 2020. We had known that in addition to Chicago and Minneapolis that there would be at least 30 other cities waiting in the wings. Now, we have 20 of them listed out:

Atlanta

Boston

Charlotte, North Carolina

Cincinnati

Cleveland

Columbus, Ohio

Dallas

Des Moines, Iowa

Denver

Detroit

Houston

Indianapolis

Kansas City, Missouri

Little Rock, Arkansas

Memphis, Tennessee

Phoenix

Providence, Rhode Island

San Diego

Salt Lake City

Washington

The carrier will announce more cities later this year.