SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xperia 1, Sony’s latest vision for mobile technology, packs a host of highlight features such as the world’s first 4K OLED display in a smartphonei with 21:9 CinemaWide™ display (6.5”), and the world’s first Eye AF in a smartphoneii with a triple lens camera and up to 10 fps burst shooting with AF/AE tracking for precision focus and exposure. Sony’s Xperia 1 will launch July 12 in the United States at Best Buy, Amazon, B&H Photo, Focus Camera and other participating retail outlets. Xperia 1 will retail for $949.99.

Xperia 1 delivers cinematic aspect ratio and accurate color reproduction, for a viewing experience that is true to the creators’ intention. The X1™ for mobile engine, powered by Sony’s award-winning BRAVIA® TV technologies, brings HDR (High Dynamic Range) remastering technologies ensuring everything you watch, including streamed content, can be enjoyed with more contrast, color and clarity.

Inspired by Master Monitor color reproduction from Sony’s professional technology, which is used in leading Hollywood studio productions, Xperia 1 lets you experience unprecedented color accuracy with our new Creator mode to bring content to life exactly as it was envisioned. The display, together with originally developed image processing, supports 10-bitiii tonal gradation and wide color space ITU-R BT.2020, as well as DCI-P3 with Illuminant D65. The sleek display is encased by durable Corning® Gorilla® Glass 6 on front and back, while IP65/IP68 certified water resistanceiv guards against the elements. Experience pro-level quality in every photo with an advanced triple lens camera (12MP) for any situation and light conditions: 16mm for wide landscapes, a versatile 26mm lens and a 52mm lens telephoto shooting (35mm equiv.).

Tell more stories with cinema recording and precise photo shooting

Technologies from Sony’s acclaimed Alpha interchangeable lens camera are inherited in Xperia 1 as BIONZ X™ for mobile enabling the world’s first Eye AF (Auto Focus) in a smartphone and deliver continuous burst shooting with up to 10 fps AF/AE tracking (Auto Focus and Auto Exposure) to give you precision focus and optimal exposure. Capture better low light images with the bright F1.6 lens and large pixel pitch 1.4μm Dual Photo Diode image sensor ensuring even moving subjects are blur-free, while RAW noise reduction delivers beautifully clear images.

Compatible with Sony’s Imaging Edge™v application, instantly transfer videos and still images from your camera to Xperia 1 while shooting so you’re able to check the quality or upload to social media instantlyvi. Imaging Edge also supports 4K movie transfervii so no quality is lost when transferring from one device to the other.

Only Sony can bring industry-leading professional technology to Xperia 1, enabling you to capture your everyday life in cinematic style with Cinema Pro. Create the intended mood from a total of eight different color management pre-set expressions to turn your clips into cinematic stories. The unique hybrid stabilization system running Optical SteadyShot™ with a unique algorithm to ensure smooth and shake-free recording.

Immerse yourself in multi-dimensional Dolby Atmos® sound

This ultimate viewing experience is further enhanced by Dolby Atmos, tuned in collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment, transporting you into the story with moving audio that flows above and around you with breathtaking realism.

An Enhanced Mobile Gaming Experience

The expansive 21:9 display also takes mobile gaming to the next level by offering a deeper unrestricted field-of-view of all your gameplay, while Game Enhancer optimizes the performance and blocks unwanted notifications, as well as enables you to record gameplay and find game tips online.

Experience incredible performance and improved power efficiency with the latest flagship Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 Mobile Platform. This offers high-speed Gigabit LTE capability, up to 25% faster CPU, and up to 40% GPU performance versus the previous generation, and Snapdragon Elite Gaming, for handling processor-intensive apps and games with ease.

The high capacity 3330 mAh battery, combined with Smart Stamina, Battery Care,viii and Xperia Adaptive Charging, help keep you powered throughout the day.

Availability

Xperia 1 will be available in the United States at Best Buy, Amazon, B&H Photo, Focus Camera and other participating retail outlets, with two color options: Black and Purple. Xperia 1 is both operable on GSM networks and certified to work on Verizon’s 4G LTE network.

For more information on Xperia 1 please visit https://www.sonymobile.com/us/products/phones/xperia-1/

Full specifications for Xperia 1 can be found here: https://www.sonymobile.com/us/products/phones/xperia-1/specifications/

