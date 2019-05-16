Asus today unveiled its 2019 flagship, the ZenFone 6. Sporting the latest hardware, its headlining features are its motorized flip camera, a huge 5,000mAh battery, and the very attractive starting price point of $499.For you spec junkies, here's what you get:

Specs Display 6.4" FHD+ IPS LCD Software Android 9.0 Pie, ZenUI 6 CPU Snapdragon 855 RAM 6/8GB Storage 64/128/256GB, expandable via microSD Battery 5,000mAh Camera 48MP IMX586 (f/1.7) + 13MP 125° ultrawide, flippable for front-facing Headphone jack Yes Connectivity 2x2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, dual nano SIM, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC Measurements 159.1 x 75.4 x 9.2 mm, 190g Colors Midnight Black, Twilight Silver Price $499/€499

That's a lot of phone for $499. I've actually had a unit for the last couple of days and I'm extremely impressed. Expect our review in the coming days, but if you want a quick peek at my thoughts thus far: this is Asus's best phone yet.

As usual, Asus spent a lot of time talking about the camera and the flip mechanism. The latter is pretty cool, so if you don't take selfies or video chat all that often, it's a good solution for giving you unmitigated screen real estate. And the sound is pretty neat.

Expect for Asus to start shipping ZenFone 6 orders in the next couple of weeks.