No matter how energy efficient my phone is, there's always this time when I need to charge it during the day. It could be that I forgot to plug it in overnight, but it's often because I took way too many photos or used it as a GPS to get around and drained its battery. To overcome this issue, I usually carry a pocket-size battery pack with me to power up my phone in case it needs some juice. Thanks to this coupon code, Anker's compact battery is a steal, at just $32 instead of $46.

The product has received very positive reviews on Amazon, which are consistent with Anker's reputation for building reliable products. The power bank is well engineered, as it packs 10,000mAh into a small form factor that fits into your pocket. Plus, it has two power outlets, one of them being a traditional 10W USB-A port, while the second one is an 18W USB-C PD socket, that is also used to fill it up.

Anker's PowerCore 10000 PD normally sells for $45.99, but coupon code ANKERPD1 will take $14 off the price, bringing it down to $34.99. On top of the power bank, you'll get a USB-C to USB-C cable, as well as a carrying pouch. Use the link below to buy yours before the deal ends.