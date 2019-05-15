The march of technological process stops for no one. Not only have prices for microSD cards fallen significantly over the past year — you can now get a 16GB card for the price of a meal at McDonalds — but more capacities are coming available. SanDisk teased the world's first 1TB microSD card earlier this year, and now it's finally shipping to buyers.

The product in question is fairly speedy, as far as microSD cards go. It promises read speeds of up to 160 MB/s and write speeds of up to 90 MB/s. The A2 rating means applications installed on the card should run reasonably well, though our real-life tests with other A2 cards was not a great experience.

There's not really a reason for anyone to buy one of these cards right now, unless you absolutely have to have lots of 4K movies stored offline on your phone, or if you want to download hundreds of games for your Nintendo Switch. If you still really want it, you can buy the card from the links below.