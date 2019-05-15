Sony tried to marry its distinct industrial design with today's tall 2:1 screen ratios and thus birthed the Xperia 1 at MWC this year. While that phone was a refreshing new approach for the company, it was bound to fail with its $1,000 price tag attached. However, Sony is always iterating very quickly, pushing hardware updates almost every six months. And thus, new phones are bound to show up shortly after the current device's release. Now, some images and specs have leaked that give us a glimpse at the upcoming Sony Xperia 2.

Judging from the renders courtesy of OnLeaks and CashKaro, we can expect the new phone to look very similar to its predecessor. It appears to sport a glass back, too, and the only bigger difference can be found on the back, where the three cameras moved from the middle to the left side. Most notably, the new device should be smaller than the Xperia 1 with a 6.1-inch screen (versus the current model's 6.5 inch).

The leak comes with some additional information on the device's specs, too. The Xperia 2 should have a Snapdragon 855 processor accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and might have a 3,000 mAh battery, making its configuration basically identical to its predecessor. However, we know nothing of the phone's camera yet, so this might be the area where Sony adds improvements.

If that's not the case, the question remains why the company should be working on such a small update that doesn't offer consumers anything new but a smaller form factor. I'd like to speculate that the device we see here might not be a straight heir to the Xperia 1, but rather a cousin, like some Xperia 1R (to borrow Apple's marketing terms).