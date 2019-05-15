Pokémon Rumble Rush started out as Pokéland back in 2017, but it soon fell off the map. As of this morning, the title has made a reappearance, but it will now be known as Pokemon Scramble SP in Japan and Pokémon Rumble Rush internationally. In light of this news, it would also appear that the western version has made its way to the Australian Play Store as a soft-launch release.

The Play Store description of Pokémon Rumble Rush clearly lists one hand controls where you command your Pokémon as it advances up the screen. This sounds a lot like an on-rails brawler where your Pokémon advances automatically and you simply tap on the screen to attack, and after watching a gameplay video of Pokéland, I'd say that it's safe to assume this is the meat of the game. Of course, collecting and upgrading Pokémon also appears to be a primary mechanic, which isn't unexpected.

The Android release of Pokémon Rumble Rush requires that your device is on Android 4.4 or higher and contains at least a Snapdragon 410. It is clearly a free-to-play title that comes with advertisements as well as in-app purchases. The IAPs range from $0.99 - $24.99, which isn't all that bad considering how easily the collection aspects of the Pokémon license could be abused.

Past the few details I've highlighted, there isn't too much information to go on about the upcoming release of Pokémon Rumble Rush on Android. The western version hasn't even been officially announced, and so far the few blurbs on the game's Japanese site and press release don't go into too much detail. An official launch date is still unknown, though the recent soft launch in Australia could be a sign the game is almost ready. I suppose we'll just have to wait and see as further information is released.