We've said it before, but Android OEMs are pretty hit or miss when it comes to releasing kernel source code, as mandated under the GPL license for using the Linux kernel. HMD is the definition of hit-or-miss, having just released the source code for the two-year-old Nokia 2 a few days ago. But here we have them releasing the source for the Nokia 9 PureView, a phone still considered new.

We applaud HMD for upholding their obligation under GPL. It might all be moot anyway, since as far as I can tell, you can't unlock the bootloader on the Nokia 9. At least the source code is there and that has to count for something, especially if HMD lets you unlock the phone at a later date.