We've recently told you about Rivet, a free reading-practice app for kids developed by Area 120, Google's experimental product division. Since the software is still in beta phase, it's continuously improving with better features and interface tweaks. The app was initially designed for tablets because they offer a better experience, and couldn't be installed on phones through the Play Store. The APK could still be sideloaded on handsets, though, but the interface didn't look pleasing compared to larger screens. However, the application has just been updated and now officially supports smartphones as well.

Rivet now works well on most Android devices and offers more than 1,500 free books for kids to practice reading. The UI is child-friendly and exempt from unnecessary buttons or menus. While reading, youngsters can swipe through pages and tap on any word to hear it out loud. They can even get its definition and practice pronunciation very intuitively. Plus, parents can track their nipper's progression through activity email updates and review the studying history in the app's settings.

Rivet is a great way to teach children to read, but also to learn how to use a mobile app without messing with complex menus and lists. As the software is still in beta, we're expecting to see more features and books added when the final version comes out. In the meantime, it remains a very usable and ingenious application that we recommend for your little loved ones.

You can download Rivet from the Play Store or grab it from APK Mirror in case the first option doesn't work for you — I had to sideload the APK on my phone as I live in France.