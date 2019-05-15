Open-World Sandbox Mobile Game Is Now Available Worldwide on App Store and Google Play

EMERYVILLE, Calif. – May 15, 2019 – Nexon and What! Studio announces the worldwide release for Durango: Wild Lands, available on mobile devices in all countries today. In this highly-anticipated open-world, sandbox MMO, players will explore a vast prehistoric open world ruled by dinosaurs that is full of vibrant, dynamic environments and islands ripe for exploration. Players must use their wits and resources from the land to become pioneers and thrive in this vast and dangerous wilderness. The ever-expanding world of Durango: Wild Lands is now available to explore as a free download on the Apple App Store and for Android devices on Google Play.

“Durango: Wild Lands offers players a huge amount of freedom to explore and grow in an expansive prehistoric game world in the palm of their hands,” said Tommy Lee, General Manager of NEXON M. “What! Studio has raised the bar for persistent open-world mobile games and we can’t wait to see how players work together and tame this massive, diverse and dangerous land of dinosaurs.”

After an unexplained spacetime distortion tears players from present-day Earth, players find themselves in a rich, primitive environment interspersed with modern day items from their previous world. This mysterious, persistently-evolving open world is full of diverse islands, each with vastly different environments and biomes, and a variety of valuable resources, tameable dinosaurs and hidden secrets waiting to be discovered. Players will learn how to live in this new world as they hunt, craft, cook, farm and build settlements. As players progress, they will evolve and grow from building crude tents on a personal island to developing sprawling settlements with other players around the world.

“When we set out to create Durango: Wild Lands we wanted to build a fun and thrilling world with surprises around every corner and over the next hill,” said Eunseok Yi, Game Director of What! Studio. “This massive open world is alive and ready for players to establish their footprint, tame fearsome dinosaurs and evolve their characters and settlement together with their friends.”

The dangers of Durango: Wild Lands are best tackled with the help of friends, so many players may choose to form a clan and work together. Clans can coordinate to hunt the most powerful dinosaurs on Raid Islands and create shared sprawling villages. And coming soon, players will be able to engage in clan versus clan PvP battles for the right to conquer Savage Islands and grow their domain in the ever-expanding world of Durango: Wild Lands.

For more information on Durango: Wild Lands, please visit theofficial Facebook page.

About NEXON Co., Ltd. http://company.nexon.co.jp/

NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) (3659.TO) is a worldwide leader in free-to-play online and mobile games. Founded in Korea in 1994, Nexon developed one of the world's first graphics-based massively multiplayer online games. Nexon also pioneered the concept of microtransactions and the free-to-play business model, setting a new standard in which play is free, and users have the option to purchase in-game items to enhance their experience. Nexon currently services nearly 100 titles in more than 190 countries. The Company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan and its shares are listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

About What! Studio

What! Studio ("What Studio") is one of the leading development teams of NEXON Korea Corporation. Led by the director Eunseok Yi; the mind behind critically acclaimed titles such as Mabinogi and Vindictus, What! Studio's mission is to secure a passionate "What!" from gamers worldwide. A team which holds fun and innovation as its core values, it aims to provide truly unique and immersive experiences by pushing the boundaries of original gameplay, quality content and new systems. What! Studio is currently developing Durango, a revolutionary effort to inspire mobile gamers across the globe to join forces and become pioneers in the untamed wild.