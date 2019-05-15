Nexon's Durango: Wild Lands mashes together a bunch of different genres, so think of it as an open-world survival game that you can easily play with friends that also contains collection mechanics much like the Monster Hunter series, and it all exists in a free-roam sandbox. So in true mobile-gaming fashion, Durango: Wild Lands is an amalgamation of quite a few popular genres wrapped into an easily accessible multiplayer package, and as of today it's available worldwide on the Google Play Store.
Nexon's latest release is billed as an open-world sandbox, and if you're a seasoned MMO player, don't let that title scare you away. You will be eased into the gameplay thanks to a brief tutorial and the game's early missions. Once you get a handle on the core survival, construction, and capturing mechanics, you are free to explore the in-game world however you like. These mechanics can still be daunting, thanks to the large amount of content in this release, but rest assured, you're free to play at your own pace.
Since this is a Nexon release, it's also free-to-play, which means you can expect in-app purchases that range up to $89.99 per item. These IAPs are used primarily to purchase in-game currency that can then be used to buy cosmetics and items that can help with survivability. So far the shop largely remains consumer friendly, though there is no telling if this will change in the coming months or years. At the very least you know you can jump into Durango: Wild Lands right now and enjoy a fairly monetized experience.
Durango: Wild Lands offers a bit of a departure when it comes to the monetization of a Nexon title, though it clearly embraces the MMO genre, along with just about every other popular trend in the mobile gaming world. You will be tasked with collecting monsters, and you will spend a lot of your time micromanaging your survival, though there is no arguing that Durango: Wild Lands is one of the most ambitious mobile MMOs to date. If you're looking for a deep game to dive into that won't necessarily break the bank, Nexon's Durango: Wild Lands is actually a solid choice.
Press Release
The Age of Dinosaurs is Here in Durango: Wild Lands
Open-World Sandbox Mobile Game Is Now Available Worldwide on App Store and Google Play
EMERYVILLE, Calif. – May 15, 2019 – Nexon and What! Studio announces the worldwide release for Durango: Wild Lands, available on mobile devices in all countries today. In this highly-anticipated open-world, sandbox MMO, players will explore a vast prehistoric open world ruled by dinosaurs that is full of vibrant, dynamic environments and islands ripe for exploration. Players must use their wits and resources from the land to become pioneers and thrive in this vast and dangerous wilderness. The ever-expanding world of Durango: Wild Lands is now available to explore as a free download on the Apple App Store and for Android devices on Google Play.
“Durango: Wild Lands offers players a huge amount of freedom to explore and grow in an expansive prehistoric game world in the palm of their hands,” said Tommy Lee, General Manager of NEXON M. “What! Studio has raised the bar for persistent open-world mobile games and we can’t wait to see how players work together and tame this massive, diverse and dangerous land of dinosaurs.”
After an unexplained spacetime distortion tears players from present-day Earth, players find themselves in a rich, primitive environment interspersed with modern day items from their previous world. This mysterious, persistently-evolving open world is full of diverse islands, each with vastly different environments and biomes, and a variety of valuable resources, tameable dinosaurs and hidden secrets waiting to be discovered. Players will learn how to live in this new world as they hunt, craft, cook, farm and build settlements. As players progress, they will evolve and grow from building crude tents on a personal island to developing sprawling settlements with other players around the world.
“When we set out to create Durango: Wild Lands we wanted to build a fun and thrilling world with surprises around every corner and over the next hill,” said Eunseok Yi, Game Director of What! Studio. “This massive open world is alive and ready for players to establish their footprint, tame fearsome dinosaurs and evolve their characters and settlement together with their friends.”
The dangers of Durango: Wild Lands are best tackled with the help of friends, so many players may choose to form a clan and work together. Clans can coordinate to hunt the most powerful dinosaurs on Raid Islands and create shared sprawling villages. And coming soon, players will be able to engage in clan versus clan PvP battles for the right to conquer Savage Islands and grow their domain in the ever-expanding world of Durango: Wild Lands.
For more information on Durango: Wild Lands, please visit theofficial Facebook page.
About NEXON Co., Ltd. http://company.nexon.co.jp/
NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) (3659.TO) is a worldwide leader in free-to-play online and mobile games. Founded in Korea in 1994, Nexon developed one of the world's first graphics-based massively multiplayer online games. Nexon also pioneered the concept of microtransactions and the free-to-play business model, setting a new standard in which play is free, and users have the option to purchase in-game items to enhance their experience. Nexon currently services nearly 100 titles in more than 190 countries. The Company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan and its shares are listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
About What! Studio
What! Studio ("What Studio") is one of the leading development teams of NEXON Korea Corporation. Led by the director Eunseok Yi; the mind behind critically acclaimed titles such as Mabinogi and Vindictus, What! Studio's mission is to secure a passionate "What!" from gamers worldwide. A team which holds fun and innovation as its core values, it aims to provide truly unique and immersive experiences by pushing the boundaries of original gameplay, quality content and new systems. What! Studio is currently developing Durango, a revolutionary effort to inspire mobile gamers across the globe to join forces and become pioneers in the untamed wild.
